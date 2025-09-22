Moreno backs THIS player over PSG's Dembele for Ballon d’Or

Paris St Germain's (PSG) Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Toulouse at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse on August 30, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Football pundit Aljendero Moreno has stated that he would vote for Barcelona's Lamine Yamal instead of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Ousmane Dembele for this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

French forward Dembele had an outstanding 2024-25 season, recording 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 appearances as PSG secured their first-ever UEFA Champions League title, completing a historic continental fourfold.

However, the Ligue 1 giants lost to Chelsea in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup final by 3-0 in the United States, though they started a new season with a UEFA Super Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur on a penalty shootout.

Speaking in an interview, Moreno argued that Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal would be a more deserving Ballon d’Or winner.

He also said that neither Vitinha nor Dembele was Paris Saint-Germain football club PSG’s best player last season.

“If I were voting, I would vote for Lamine Yamal. Nothing against Ousmane Dembele. In all honesty, if I’m thinking about the best player from PSG, because they won Champions League, and we think of them as the most successful team last season, I would probably vote for Vitinha ahead of Dembele. I see the game differently, I guess,” Moreno said.

Moreover, Dembele, 28, has started a new season positively, registering two goals and two assists across competitions.

Besides, Dumbele, Yamal, Vitinha, Barcelona’s Raphinha and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are some of the strongest contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on Monday, September 22, at the Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris.