Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan squad reaches Abu Dhabi for Sri Lanka clash

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (left) and teammates reach local hotel in Abu Dhabi on September 22, 2025. — PCB

ABU DHABI: Pakistan’s squad for the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 reached here on Monday for their Super Four clash against defending champions Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played on September 22.

According to the details, the national team arrived here on Monday evening from Dubai, where they played all of their first four matches, including the Super Four campaign opener against arch-rivals India on Sunday.

Upon their arrival here, the Green Shirts will rest today and will take the field at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here against Sri Lanka tomorrow for the high-stakes match.

ایشیا کپ 2025



پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم سری لنکا کےخلاف میچ کے لئے ابو ظہبی پہنچ گئی



پاکستان سپر فور مرحلہ کا دوسرا میچ کل کھیلے گا



پاکستان اور سری لنکا کے درمیان میچ کل مقامی وقت کے مطابق 6:30 پر شروع ہو گا



پاکستان ٹیم آج مکمل آرام کرے گی pic.twitter.com/gbUARrkLBk — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) September 22, 2025





For the unversed, the upcoming Super Four fixture is crucial for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka to push for the final qualification, as the two teams suffered defeats in their respective opening matches.

Sri Lanka succumbed to a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh on Saturday, while Pakistan suffered a six-wicket defeat against fierce rivals India the following day.

Pakistan are at the bottom of the Super Four standings due to an inferior net run rate to third-placed Sri Lanka.

On the contrary, the 2016 champions, India, sit at the top due to a superior net run rate than Bangladesh, as both teams have two points each in one match.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.