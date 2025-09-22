Sandhu, Sidra lead Pakistan to consolation victory over South Africa

Pakistan's Sidra Amin (left) and Muneeba Ali in action during their third ODI against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 22, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Nashra Sandhu’s six-wicket haul, followed by Sidra Amin’s unbeaten half-century, helped Pakistan to thump South Africa by six wickets in the third ODI of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a modest 116-run target, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and 114 balls to spare to conclude the series on a winning note.

Leading the way for Pakistan was in-form Sidra, who backed her two consecutive centuries with an unbeaten 50 and top-scored in the successful run chase, while opening batter Muneeba Ali made a significant contribution with her 76-ball 44 up the order.

The duo also shared a 65-run partnership for the second wicket.

For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Nadine de Klerk claimed two wickets each.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt’s decision to bat first backfired as her team’s batting unit could yield 115 before getting bowled out in 25.5 overs.

The Proteas were comfortably placed at 59/2 in nine overs before Omaima Sohail triggered a massive collapse by dismissing opening batter Karabo Meso, who scored 12 off 10 deliveries.

Sandhu then dismantled their middle order, while Syeda Aroob Shah swept off the tail as South Africa lost their remaining seven wickets for just 46 runs in 100 deliveries.

Skipper Wolvaardt remained the top-scorer with a brisk 28 up the order, while Masabata Klaas and Nadine de Klerk, 13 each, were the next-best run-getters as five South African batters failed to amass double figures against a disciplined Pakistan bowling attack.

Sandhu was the pick of the bowlers for the home side, taking six wickets for just 26 runs in her nine overs, followed by Aroob with two, while Omaima and Diana Baig chipped in with one apiece.

It is pertinent to mention that South Africa clinched the three-match series 2-1, courtesy of their comprehensive victories in the first two ODIs.

In the series opener on Tuesday, centuries from Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits eclipsed Sidra Amin’s unbeaten 121 and helped South Africa chase down the 256-run target for the loss of just two wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, in the second ODI, Brits’s second consecutive hundred and skipper Wolvaardt’s 100, followed by a collective bowling effort, led South Africa to a 25-run victory in the rain-hit fixture.