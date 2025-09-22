India edge past Pakistan in SAFF U17 Championship

India players celebrate scoring a goal during their SAFF U17 Championship match against Pakistan at the Racecourse Ground in Colombo on September 22, 2025. — AIFF

COLOMBO: Pakistan suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India in their final group-stage match of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 here at the Racecourse Ground on Monday.

The blockbuster clash got off to a briefly silent start as both teams failed to open the scoring until the 31st minute, when Dallalmuon Gangte gave the Blue Colts their first success.

Pakistan, however, responded 10 minutes later as Muhammad Abdullah successfully converted the penalty, lifting his side tied at 1-1 with India heading into the break.

India pulled ahead in the 64th minute through Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, only for Pakistan to equalise seven minutes later, thanks to Hamza Yasir.

Pakistan and India then made several attempts to score the tie-breaker and it was eventually scored by the Blue Colts in the 74th minute as substitute Rahan Ahmed continued his goal-scoring touch, which ultimately proved to be the winner.

The victory helped India to finish at the top of Group B with nine points, followed by arch-rivals Pakistan with six. Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals.

Notably, the defeat marked Pakistan’s first in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 as the Green Shirts beat Bhutan and Maldives in their first two matches.

Pakistan began their campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over Bhutan, courtesy of Muhammad Abdullah’s hat-trick.

The Green Shirts then inflicted an equally comprehensive victory over Maldives, beating them 5-2, as Mansoor Ahmad scored a hat-trick.

He opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a composed finish before doubling the lead in the 32nd. Just before halftime, Ahmad converted a penalty in the 45th minute to seal his treble.