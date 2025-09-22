Ferran Torres scores twice as Barcelona dominated Getafe

FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres (centre) celebrates scoring their second goal with Dani Olmo (left) and Raphinha in La Liga match against Getafe at Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Ferran Torres scored a double as Barcelona dominated Getafe 3-0 here at Estadi Johan Cruyff in La Liga on Sunday.

Dani Olmo also shone with an assist and a goal in another impressive performance by Hansi Flick's side at their makeshift home venue.

Following the win, unbeaten Catalans remained in the second place on the table with 13 points behind leaders Real Madrid, which have won all five matches.

Torres, who replaced Robert Lewandowski in Flick's rotation policy, put Barcelona ahead in the 15th minute after he was set up by Olmo.

The Spanish forward scored his second to put Barcelona 2-0 ahead in the 34th minute, capitalising on an assist by Raphinha.

Torres missed his hat-trick by the tiniest of margins when he hit the crossbar just before half-time.

The 25-year-old has now scored four goals in five games this season, clinching the second position in the La Liga scoring charts, just one goal short of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe.

Torres said he can be a starter for Barca, and he is confident that his goals will increase.

He added that the Catalan club have quality players and showed happiness on their win.

"I know I can be a starter at Barcelona and I need to take advantage of every opportunity I get. I'm confident many more goals will come," Torres said.

"We have quality players who can find space, and we've done well in that regard and I'm glad that we won another one in decisive fashion."

Barcelona dominated the second half as well. Marcus Rashford came off the bench, showing his class immediately. He set up Olmo for a third goal in the 63rd minute, to close the game 3-0.