Quinton de Kock reverses retirement, named in South Africa squad for Pakistan ODIs

South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 10, 2023. — ICC

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced their squads for the all-format tour of Pakistan, featuring wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock, who came out of his ODI retirement.

De Kock, who called time on his ODI career after the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, is set to feature in both white-ball series against Pakistan, scheduled to run from October 28 to November 8.

"Quinton’s return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us," said Conrad. "When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country.

"Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team."

Test captain Temba Bavuma, who led South Africa to lift the World Test Championship, has been ruled out of the tour due to calf strain. In Bavuma’s absence, Aiden Markram will lead the side in the Test series set to begin from October 12.

Matthew Breetzke and David Miller have been named as captains for ODIs and T20Is, respectively.

"Naturally, we are disappointed not to have Temba available," South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said. "He has been such an important leader and batter for us in the Test side, and his presence on and off the field will be missed."

The tourists will take four spinners on tour, though Keshav Maharaj will only be available for the second test as he recovers from a groin problem. Simon Harmer has earned a recall, with Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayan the others.

South Africa will co-host the 2027 Cricket World Cup with Zimbabwe and Namibia, hoping to end their hunt for the elusive trophy.

South Africa will be touring Pakistan in October and November as both teams will feature in all formats of the game. The tour is set to commence with a two-match series, which will kick off Pakistan’s new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

The first Test match will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16. The second Test will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

Following the red-ball matches, both teams will compete in three T20Is, scheduled from October 28 to November 1.

The first T20I will be held in Rawalpindi, while the second and third matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8, all to be hosted at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

South Africa squads for Pakistan tour:

Tests: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Verreynne.

T20Is: David Miller (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane and Lizaad Williams.



ODIs: Matthew Breetzke (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Sinethemba Qeshile.