Martinelli scores late as Arsenal hold Manchester City

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in action with Manchester City's Rodri and Matheus Nunes at Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Gabriel Martinelli struck in the 93rd minute to cancel out Erling Haaland’s early opener as Arsenal snatched a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The late goal spared the Gunners from a damaging defeat and denied City a chance to make a statement in the Premier League.

City looked set to leave north London with all three points after Haaland combined with Tijjani Reijnders to score in the ninth minute.

Pep Guardiola’s side controlled the first half, limiting Arsenal to a single shot on target.

Mikel Arteta’s team improved after the break, with substitutes Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, and Martinelli injecting urgency.

Their impact eventually told when Martinelli raced onto Eze’s long pass and lifted the ball over Gianluigi Donnarumma deep into stoppage time.

Arteta admitted frustration at falling further behind leaders Liverpool, who maintained their perfect start.

"We cannot control that. They [Liverpool] win every match, It's going to be very difficult but if we play at this level, like we did against Manchester City, we will be fine," Arteta said.

He stressed confidence that Arsenal remain in the title race despite being five points adrift.

Martinelli, who had also scored in midweek against Athletic Club, was delighted with his contribution.

The Brazilian forward expressed his joy at beating Donnarumma this time, after being denied by him in the Champions League last season.

"Yeah, we had an experience against him [Donnarumma] in the Champions League last season," Martinelli said.

"He ended up making a great save here in the game against us on one of my shots. But today I came out on top. As I said, happy for the goal, but we would have liked to come away with the victory."

The draw leaves Arsenal five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have won all five of their games so far, with Guardiola's men eight points off the pace.