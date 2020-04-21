Rumman Raees raises more than Rs950k after auctioning cricket memorabilia

Fast bowler Rumman Raees has raised more than Rs950k after auctioning his cricketing memorabilia in a bid to support those affected by the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ruman, while speaking to Geo News, said that he generated Rs965k from auctioning his cricket bat, Islamabad United shirt, national jersey, and ODI debut cap.

Sharing details of auctioned items, Rumman revealed that Nadeem Omar, the owner of Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators, pledged for Rs500k for his bat and re-auctioned it. Following the re-auction, the bat went for Rs80k.

"Similarly, Pakistan's official jersey was auctioned for Rs105k and it was donated again for re-auction. Re-auction for the shirt till take place later," said the 28-year-old bowler.

He added that his debut ODI cap was auctioned for Rs160k while his United shirt went for Rs60k.

"The owner of Islamabad United Ali Naqvi has also pledged that he will contribute an amount equal to the amount bid for the franchise shirt."

The fast bowler said that all the receiving from the auction will be spent on his drive of distributing rations among needy people.

