Pakistan down Bangladesh to reach Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship final

Pakistan and Bangladesh players in action during their Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025 semi-final in Kulhudhuffushi City on September 21, 2025. — Facebook/@handballmaldives

KULHUDHUFFUSHI: Pakistan stormed into the Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025 final with an unbeaten record as they downed Bangladesh 2-0 in a one-sided semi-final here on Sunday.

The Green Shirts, who finished the group stage with five victories in as many games, continued their domination, beating Bangladesh 22-17 and 27-5 to secure a comprehensive victory.

Muzammil Hussain was the standout performer for Pakistan and thus was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The Green Shirts will face Sri Lanka in the final, who booked their spot by defeating Maldives 2-0.

For the unversed, Pakistan started their Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025 campaign with a commanding 2-0 victory over arch-rivals India before inflicting an equally dominant victory over Sri Lanka.

The Green Shirts extended their unbeaten run at the tournament by defeating Maldives, while their triumph over South Africa muscled them into the knockout match with a game to spare.

Pakistan opened strongly with a 24–15 win in the first half before pushing up the tempo in the second, crushing the South Africans 28–5 to wrap up the contest.

Despite flashes of resistance from Shaun Mpho Mokhine and Msimelelo Innocent Seti, who scored four points apiece, South Africa were unable to cope with Pakistan’s relentless pace.

With the semi-final spot already booked, Pakistan took on Bangladesh in their last group-stage match and registered a 2-0 victory before their semi-final meeting.

Muhammad Shahid Bashir, who has been one of Pakistan’s most consistent performers throughout the tournament, stole the show with his remarkable performance.

Ahmad Hassan Baig contributed 12 and Hazrat Hussain added four, as Pakistan raced to a 30–9 lead in the first half before closing out the second 32–13 for a thumping 62–22 overall win. Shahid Bashir was named Player of the Match.