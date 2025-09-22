'India-Pakistan no longer a rivalry,' says Suryakumar Yadav after seventh straight win

Suryakumar Yadav of India warms up ahead of the Asai Cup match between India and United Arab Emirates at Dubai International Stadium on September 10, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

DUBAI: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has played down the notion of an ongoing rivalry between India and Pakistan, insisting that the results no longer justify such a tag.

Speaking after India’s comprehensive victory over Pakistan in the Super Four clash of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar was asked whether Pakistan had raised their standards compared to their earlier defeat.

“I would like to say one thing on this question. I feel you should stop asking about rivalry,” he responded, before clarifying his stance. “Standards and rivalry are the same. According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches and it’s 7-7 or 8-7, then that is called a rivalry. But 13-0, 10-1…I don’t know the stats. But this is not a rivalry anymore. I feel we just played better cricket than them.”

India’s latest win extended their streak over Pakistan to seven consecutive matches in men’s internationals since their last defeat at the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai.

Turning his attention to the match itself, Suryakumar highlighted what he believed was the decisive phase — the period immediately after Pakistan’s strong start.

At the halfway mark, Pakistan were 91 for 1, their highest 10-over score against India in T20Is. However, the drinks break proved pivotal.

“According to me, the turning point was at the first drinks in the first innings,” Suryakumar said. “People changed their body language after that. The bowlers adjusted their line and lengths, showed more energy, and the spinners bowled really well. Shivam Dube’s spell, you can say, was the turning point.”

Dube delivered a rare full four-over spell, just the third of his 38-match T20I career, and finished with 2 for 33. His breakthroughs, including the dismissals of Saim Ayub and half-centurion Sahibzada Farhan, came at crucial stages.

Ayub’s wicket ended a threatening 72-run stand, while Farhan’s dismissal in the 15th over curtailed Pakistan’s momentum.

The performance also helped cover for Jasprit Bumrah’s unusually expensive outing, where he conceded 45 runs in his four overs without a wicket.

Suryakumar credited Dube’s hard work in training for his impact.

“He has been working really hard on his bowling in practice. He always wanted to bowl at least two overs, and today he got his full quota. He had clear plans and executed them perfectly. Whenever he gets opportunities like this, he will always be ready to deliver for the team.”

For the unversed, the men in blue will play their next match against Bangladesh at the same venue on Wednesday.