Major update on Pakistan’s Test squad announcement for South Africa series

Babar Azam (left) and Pakistan captain Shan Masood celebrate their 200 runs partnership during the third day of the second international Test cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 5, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Test squad for the upcoming home series against South Africa is expected to be announced next week, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

The squad’s preparatory camp is likely to begin on September 30, while the National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) red-ball camp will now conclude on September 26.

South Africa’s Test squad is set to arrive in Lahore during the first week of October.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially unveiled the schedule for the historic series, which will mark the return of international cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years.

The tour will also launch Pakistan’s new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

The first Test will be staged at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This will be South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when the hosts triumphed 2-0.

Following the red-ball contests, both sides will clash in three T20 Internationals (T20Is) from October 28 to November 1.

The opening T20I will be played in Rawalpindi, while the last two will be hosted at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8 at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium — a landmark occasion as the city hosts international cricket for the first time since April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in an ODI.