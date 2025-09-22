Former pacer sparks debate on player grooming after Abhishek leads India past Pakistan

Abhishek Sharma of India celebrates after reaching his half century during the Asia cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

DUBAI: Former pacer Tanveer Ahmed has raised questions over the role of Pakistani cricket legends in grooming future stars, drawing comparisons with India’s Abhishek Sharma following the Super Four clash of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Tanveer took to social media platform X and expressed disappointment over cricket legends failing to groom new talent following the national team’s second defeat to India in the ongoing tournament.

“Yuvraj just tweeted and congratulated Abhishek Sharma… The question is, how many of our legends have actually produced, nurtured, and developed any future star?”

It is pertinent to mention that Abhishek, the young Indian left-handed batter, was mentored by former great Yuvraj Singh.

The training has paid off as the 25-year-old has emerged as a key performer for India, currently leading the run charts in the ongoing Asia Cup.

So far, he has amassed 173 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 43.25 and a staggering strike rate of 208.43.

On Sunday, Abhishek played a match-winning knock of 74 off 39 balls, laced with six fours and five sixes, to power India’s chase of 172. He combined with Shubman Gill (47 off 28) for a rapid 105-run opening stand inside 10 overs.

Pakistan, however, fought back briefly as Faheem Ashraf bowled Gill, Haris Rauf dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for a duck, and Abrar Ahmed removed Abhishek to reduce India to 123-3 in 12.2 overs.

But Tilak Varma (30* off 19) and Hardik Pandya (7* off 7) held their nerve after Sanju Samson’s dismissal to seal a six-wicket win with seven balls remaining.

Earlier, Pakistan had posted 171-5 after being sent in to bat. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with a fluent 58 off 45 balls, which included five boundaries and three sixes.

He shared a 72-run partnership with Saim Ayub (21), while Mohammad Nawaz (21 off 19) and Faheem Ashraf (20* off 8) provided late impetus to lift the total.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf was the standout bowler with figures of 2-26 in his four overs, while Faheem and Abrar chipped in with a wicket apiece.