‘A lot of positives,’ says Salman Ali Agha after defeat against India

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha in action during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said that there were ‘a lot of positives’ in their six-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, Pakistan registered a decent total of 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of opening batter Sahibzada Farhan’s half-century.

Farhan top-scored with 58 off 45 deliveries, laced with five fours and three sixes, while Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz, 21 each, and Faheem Ashraf (20 not out) made notable contributions.

In response, India made the light work of the 172-run target, knocking the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and seven balls to spare.

Leading the way for the Men in Blue was left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma, who top-scored with a swashbuckling 74 off 39 deliveries, studded with five sixes and six fours.

His opening batter, Shubman Gill, was the other notable run-getter with his 28-ball 47, featuring eight boundaries. The duo gave India a flying start to the pursuit with a 105-run opening partnership.

Reflecting on the second consecutive defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan captain Agha reiterated that the Green Shirts have yet to play a ‘perfect game’, but argued that they are close to achieving it.

He rued Pakistan could have scored around 10 to 15 runs more, but acknowledged 171 was a good total before terming India’s batting in the powerplay the decisive point of the blockbuster clash.

“We are yet to play a perfect game, but we are getting there. A great game but in the powerplay they took the game away from us,” Agha said.

“Looking back with the position we were in after 10 overs, we could have got 10-15 more. 170-180 is a good total but in the powerplay they batted well; that was the difference.

“If you see the bowlers are going for runs, you need to change it, that's how it goes in T20s.”

Salman Ali Agha then went on to highlight top-order batters Fakhar Zaman and Farhan, alongside right-arm speedster Rauf’s performances, as positives in their defeat against fierce rivals.

“There's a lot of positives - the way Fakhar batted, Farhan batted and Harry bowled. Looking forward to the next game against Sri Lanka.”