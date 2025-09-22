Asia Cup 2025: Super Four points table after India beat Pakistan

India's Shubman Gill (centre) and Abhishek Sharma (right) bump fists during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: 2016 champions India registered a comfortable six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, Pakistan registered a decent total of 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of opening batter Sahibzada Farhan’s half-century.

Farhan top-scored with 58 off 45 deliveries, laced with five fours and three sixes, while Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz, 21 each, and Faheem Ashraf (20 not out) made notable contributions.

Shivam Dube was the standout bowler for India, taking two wickets for 33 runs in his four overs, while Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with one apiece.

In response, India made the light work of the 172-run target, knocking the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and seven balls to spare.

Leading the way for the Men in Blue was left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma, who top-scored with a swashbuckling 74 off 39 deliveries, studded with five sixes and six fours.

His opening batter, Shubman Gill, was the other notable run-getter with his 28-ball 47, featuring eight boundaries. The duo gave India a flying start to the pursuit with a 105-run opening partnership.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking two wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs, while Abrar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf bagged one apiece.

The six-wicket victory helped India replace Bangladesh at the top of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four standings due to a superior net run rate, as both teams have two points after their respective first matches.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate India 1 1 0 2 0.689 Bangladesh 1 1 0 2 0.121 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 -0.121 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 -0.689

Pakistan, on the other hand, succumbed to the bottom with a negative net run rate of 0.689.

The next match of the Super Four stage will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.