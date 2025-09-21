WATCH: Shaheen, Haris engage in heated verbal altercation with Sharma

This collage of pictures shows India's Abhishek Sharma involved in heated altercation with Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Haris Rauf (right) during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

DUBAI: Pakistan’s pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf were involved in a heated verbal spat with India’s opening batter Abhishek Sharma during their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The incident occurred right after the first delivery of India’s innings when Sharma smashed Afridi for a six over wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris’s head.

After being hit for a six, Shaheen, during his follow-through, said something to Abhishek. In response, the left-handed batter was seen hurling abuse towards the pacer.





Later, at the conclusion of the over, Shaheen went to the on-field umpire to collect his cap but got awkwardly close to Sharma at the non-striker’s end.

Tensions continued in the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India as pacer Haris got into an argument with Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill.

The incident occurred on the final delivery of the fifth over when Gill hit Haris for a boundary and called out the pacer immediately, while Sharma at the non-striker’s end joined the sledging.

Haris turned back and confronted Indian openers Sharma and Gill before the on-field umpires intervened to settle the altercation.

Despite the on-field tensions, Indian openers managed to hold their nerves calm as they took India to 69/0 at the end of the batting powerplay, while chasing 172.

Put into bat first, Pakistan accumulated 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Sahibzada Farhan’s half-century.

Farhan top-scored with 58 off 45 deliveries, laced with five fours and three sixes, while Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz, 21 each, and Faheem Ashraf (20 not out) made notable contributions.