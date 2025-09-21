Asia Cup 2025: Farhan’s fifty leads Pakistan to fighting total against India

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan’s blistering half-century led Pakistan to a formidable total against arch-rivals India in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the Green Shirts accumulated 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Pakistan got off to a relatively decent start to their innings as their new opening pair of Farhan and Fakhar Zaman put together a brisk 21 runs before the latter fell victim to Hardik Pandya in the third over after a debated decision by the third umpire.

Fakhar scored 15 off just nine deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

Farhan then shared a one-sided 72-run partnership for the second wicket with Saim Ayub, who made 21 off 17 deliveries before being dismissed by Shivam Dube in the 11th over.

The right-handed opener was then involved in a brief 17-run partnership with Hussain Talat (10) until Shivam Dube drew curtains on his valiant knock in the 15th over.

He remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 58 off 45 deliveries, studded with five fours and three sixes.

Following his dismissal, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz shared a crucial 34-run partnership for the fifth wicket until the former copped a bizarre dismissal.

Nawaz made 21 off 19 deliveries, hitting one six and a four during his cameo.

Meanwhile, Agha remained unbeaten and walked back after scoring 17 off 13 deliveries, while all-rounder Faheem Ashraf made 20 not out from eight deliveries, comprising two sixes and a four.

For India, Dube led the bowling charge with two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya made one scalp apiece.