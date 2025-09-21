Pakistan register highest powerplay score against India in T20Is

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (right) and Fakhar Zaman bump fists during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: The Pakistan men’s cricket team on Sunday registered their highest powerplay total against arch-rivals India in T20Is during their ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, Pakistan’s new opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan provided a relatively decent start as they put together 21 runs before the left-hander fell victim to Hardik Pandya in the third over after a debated decision by the third umpire.

Fakhar contributed with 15 off just nine deliveries, laced with three boundaries.

Meanwhile, Farhan retained the momentum in Pakistan’s favour as he, alongside Saim Ayub, added 34 to help Pakistan finish the batting powerplay at 55/1.

Pakistan’s 55/1 was their highest powerplay total against India in men’s T20Is, surpassing their previous best of 54, set during the second T20I of the two-match series in Ahmedabad in 2012.

Highest Powerplay totals for Pakistan against India in T20Is

55 runs in Dubai, 2025 54 runs in Ahmedabad, 2012 53 runs in Johannesburg, 2007 44 runs in Dubai, 2022

However, when this story was filed, Pakistan’s scoring rate had decreased significantly as they were 119/4 in 15 overs, with skipper Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Nawaz, unbeaten on two and six wickets, respectively.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.