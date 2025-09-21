WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan celebrates fifty in unique style against India

Pakistan's opening batter Sahibzada Farhan (right), along with partner Saim Ayub, pictured during the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. – ACC

DUBAI: Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan produced a stellar performance as he scored his first T20I fifty against India in the Super Four clash of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Farhan reached his half-century in style, smashing a six off Axar Patel on the third delivery of the 10th over. After reaching the milestone, he celebrated uniquely, mimicking his bat “firing runs like bullets,” a gesture that thrilled fans.





The right-handed batter’s innings included five boundaries and three sixes, showcasing an aggressive and confident approach against India’s bowling attack.

Social media was abuzz with praise for Farhan’s performance.

Fans quickly drew comparisons to Nasir Jamshed, who scored three centuries against India during Pakistan’s 2012 tour and the Asia Cup the same year.

"Absolute rocket innings by Sahibzada Farhan! 🔥 50 with 5 fours & 3 sixes against India proves he's not just a player, but a game-changer in the Super Four," wrote one fan.

Others expressed sheer excitement at witnessing a Pakistan batter dominate the Indian bowling lineup in the high-octane clash, marking a memorable moment in the tournament.

When this news was filed, Pakistan were currently at 121-4 in 16 overs, with Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Nawaz at the crease. Farhan had been dismissed after scoring 58 off 45 deliveries.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.