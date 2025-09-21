‘We’re playing against 14’: Former cricketers slam umpiring over Fakhar’s dismissal

This collage of picture shows Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (left) reacting to his dismissal and India's Sanju Samson collecting the ball during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

DUBAI: Pakistan’s left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman’s dismissal in the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against arch-rivals India sparked debate on social media, with fans and former cricketers expressing disapproval of the decision.

The incident occurred on the third delivery of the third over of Pakistan’s innings when Fakhar nicked an off-cutter by Hardik Pandya, but the low pace forced wicketkeeper Sanju Samson to lean forward to collect the ball.

As the ball was close to the ground while approaching Samson, the on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire, while Fakhar stood confidently.

However, after analysing from different angles, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge deemed Fakhar out, who stood around briefly, visibly confused, before starting to make his way back.

Upon reaching the Pakistan team’s dressing room, Fakhar was also seen talking to head coach Mike Hesson, presumably expressing astonishment at the decision.

The decision did not sit well with fans and former Pakistan cricketers, including Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir and Fawad Alam, who slammed the umpiring standards in the blockbuster contest.

“Seems like we are playing against 14, not 11. Fakhar was clearly not out!” Alam wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Fakhar was not out that's the tweet,” Amir said.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Hafeez urged Pakistan to play ‘A+ game’ to beat India and on-field umpiring.

“Team Pakistan need to play A+ game to beat team India & on field Umpiring,” Hafeez suggested on X.

For the unversed, Fakhar Zaman, who replaced Saim Ayub at the top of the order, gave Pakistan a relatively decent start as he, alongside Farhan, put together 21 runs before the debated dismissal.