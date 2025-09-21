PAK vs IND: Hasan Nawaz’s exclusion from Pakistan’s lineup irks fans

Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz plays a shot during their first T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan made two changes to their playing XI for the high-octane ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against arch-rivals India, with emerging batter Hasan Nawaz a notable absentee.

Pakistan brought in the all-rounder duo of Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat for the blockbuster clash, but fans slammed the decision of resting the emerging batter.

Hasan, who made his T20I debut for Pakistan in March this year, has represented the former champions in 22 matches in the shortest format, accumulating 449 runs with the help of one century and two fifties.

However, since his 56-run knock against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20 Tri-series last month, the right-handed batter managed to amass double figures only once in the next six matches.

In the group-stage match against India, Hasan could muster five before falling victim to Kuldeep Yadav.

Despite his recent struggles with the bat, his exclusion did not sit well with the fans, who argued that the 23-year-old should have instead been promoted up the order.

“Hassan Nawaz shouldn’t have been dropped, should have moved him up the order,” a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while replying to the graphic banner of Pakistan’s playing XI for the India match, shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“Hassan Nawaz is your best batsman going in Asia cup , you dropped him for Hussain Talat, Alas !” another used expressed discontent.

One of the fans dropping Nawaz a ‘terrible mistake’ and also emphasised emerging Sufiyan Muqeem should have been picked in the lineup.

“Dropping Hasan Nawaz is a terrible mistake in my view because he was the batsman that can change the outcome within three overs, yes he was out of form but a terrible decision, Also Sufyan must’ve played.”

Pakistan’s Playing XI for Super Four match against India: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.