Veteran UFC fighter says Justin Gaethje deserves title shot against Ilia Topuria

This collage of photos shows UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria (right) and Justin Gaethje. — UFC/Instagram

Former UFC fighter Michael Chiesa said Justin Gaethje deserves a title shot against Ilia Topuria because he has earned it.

Topuria has become one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts today following his knockout victory against Charles Oliveira in June to capture the lightweight belt.

Topuria, who remained undefeated and extended his professional record to 17-0, moved up from featherweight after a dominant run that included wins over top contenders like Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell.

With the win, Topuria has also joined the elite group of fighters who have won UFC titles in two different divisions.

After his success many fighters have shown desires to fight the ‘El Matador’, however, veteran UFC personality Chiesa believes Gaethje is the most deserving contender for the title shot.

“He took a huge chance when he fought Max. Whether (the UFC) promised him something or not, I don’t know that. Nobody knows the truth except for Justin. But you know what? Just give the guy the fight. He earned it. He has earned it in blood,” Chiesa said.

“He has earned it through his efforts, through all he has given us and left us. He has given us things he will never get back through the course of him having this goal of entertaining us fans.”

Chiesa added that it is a win-win scenario because the Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan fight will always be there as these guys are young but Gaethje does not have that aspect on his side.

“So just give him the fight. It’s a win-win scenario. The Paddy fight’s always going to be there because those guys have youth on their side. Justin Gaethje doesn’t have youth on his side. For Arman (Tsarukyan), unfortunately he’s got to win one more.”