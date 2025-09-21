Asia Cup 2025: India win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (right) flips the coin as Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha (centre) makes the call at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: India have won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in the high-octane ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and India have come face-to-face 14 times in T20Is, with the Men in Blue dominating the head-to-head record with 11 victories, while Pakistan emerged triumphant thrice.

However, in their previous four meetings at the aforementioned venue, both teams won twice.

Matches: 14

India: 11

Pakistan: 3

Form Guide

Pakistan and India enter the blockbuster Super Four clash with similar momentum, as the Green Shirts have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is, while India are on a five-match winning streak.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s only defeat in their previous five T20Is came against fierce rivals India last week.

Opting to bat first, the national team could accumulate 127/9 in 20 overs despite Sahibzada Farhan’s anchoring 40-run knock and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s blistering 33-run cameo at the backend.

The total ultimately proved to be insufficient for the reigning world champions as they romped to a resounding seven-wicket victory with 25 balls to spare.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav top-scored in the run chase with an unbeaten 47 off 37 deliveries, while Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma chipped in with 31 each.

Pakistan: W, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

India: W, W, W, W, W