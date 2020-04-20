Pakistan football coach, captain urge others to stay fit during lockdown

Pakistan football team head coach Tariq Lutfi and captain Saddam Hussain have advised fellow footballers to start training indoors instead of wasting their time during lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.



Lufti, who is also the coach of SSGC, told Geo News that he has urged players to continue working on their fitness and skills at home, adding that the players also understand the importance of staying fit.

“Due to lockdown, players are unable to carry out their activities in group in ground but they have the awareness and they’re doing activities at home and sharing videos with us,” he said.

“Players are doing activities on their own as well because they realise the importance of fitness in their selection for the national and departmental teams."

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s captain Saddam Hussain has shared a video of himself training in his room and encouraging everyone to stay at home.

“I am starting this stay-at-home challenge for my football family and after sharing this video, I now nominate each member of Pakistan football team to do the same,” Saddam said.

“I urge everyone in country to stay home, use sanitizers frequently to clean your hands and wear mask when you go out,” Saddam recommended.

