Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar skips handshake again with Agha at toss

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and India’s Suryakumar Yadav avoided shaking hands during the toss ahead of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 21, 2025. – X

DUBAI: The widely debated handshake controversy resurfaced on Sunday when India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again avoided shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha during the toss of their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After winning the toss, Suryakumar Yadav elected to bowl first and walked straight past Pakistan’s skipper to Ravi Shastri for the pre-match discussion, while Salman Ali Agha mirrored the gesture.

This is the second time tensions have flared during the toss between the two sides. In their group-stage encounter on September 14, Suryakumar had also refrained from the customary handshake with Salman.

The issue escalated further after that match when Suryakumar, having struck the winning runs, walked off with teammate Shivam Dube without greeting the Pakistani players.

While Pakistan’s squad waited on the field for the traditional post-match gesture, the Indian players instead headed straight to their dressing room and closed the door, leaving the Pakistani contingent without acknowledgment.

The incident prompted Pakistan’s team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, to lodge an official protest against both India’s conduct and match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing him of mishandling the situation.

That game had already been delayed by an hour before the PCB confirmed that Pycroft had apologised and allowed play to proceed.

According to the PCB, Pycroft described the matter as a “miscommunication,” while the ICC signaled its readiness to investigate the alleged breach of the code of conduct.

Pakistan later defeated UAE in their final group-stage clash to secure qualification for the Super Four stage, setting up another high-voltage clash with India in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Indian media had earlier reported, ahead of Sunday’s match, that the team would maintain its “no-handshake” stance.

On Saturday, ahead of the high-stakes clash, the green shirts abruptly cancelled its scheduled pre-match press conference.

A member of the squad or support staff was expected to address the media at 6 p.m. local time, but the briefing was called off without explanation.