Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Police issue advisory for India-Pakistan Super Four clash

Fans stand at attention for the national anthem during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

DUBAI: Dubai Police have issued a strict advisory for fans ahead of the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash between Pakistan and India, scheduled for Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Authorities stressed that following the instructions of security personnel and event organisers is crucial to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the match.

Fans have been advised to verify their tickets and use only the designated gates for entry. Dubai Police further urged spectators to maintain discipline and exhibit positive behaviour throughout the game, warning that any violation would invite immediate legal action.

To maximise outreach, the public safety alert was automatically delivered to all mobile phones within the vicinity of Dubai Sports City, ensuring that everyone nearby received the notification.

Officials emphasised that fan cooperation is essential in making the tournament secure and successful.

It is pertinent to mention that in their previous group-stage encounter, Agha Salman’s men managed only 127-9 after opting to bat first.

India comfortably chased down the target in 16 overs with seven wickets in hand, as skipper Suryakumar Yadav sealed the victory with the winning runs.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh.