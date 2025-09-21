Former captain urges Pakistan to bowl first ahead of India clash

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 12, 2025. — ACC

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik emphasised that the national team should put opposing teams into bat first after winning the toss in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 remainder.

The Green Shirts, who booked their spot in the Super Four after finishing second in Group A, courtesy of their victories over Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are set to kick off their next round’s campaign with a blockbuster clash against India.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, Test batter Malik highlighted the areas of improvement for Pakistan, including opting for the run chase instead of defending a total.

“Obviously, [PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi] went there, a sports psychologist has joined, you have such a big staff. That’s fine that they would be boosting the confidence and motivating, but the things actually needed to be done are that put others into bat after winning the toss, and the second is [team] combination,” said Malik during a digital sports programme.

“These are the two things. You are covering the rest, but the thing which would give you success, you should be focusing on that,” he added.

Notably, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha had won the toss in the group-stage fixture against arch-rivals India, also played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and opted to bat first.

The decision backfired as the national team could accumulate 127/9 in 20 overs despite Sahibzada Farhan’s anchoring 40-run knock and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s blistering 33-run cameo at the backend.

The total ultimately proved to be insufficient for the reigning world champions as they romped to a resounding seven-wicket victory with 25 balls to spare.