Azerbaijan GP: McLaren boss believes Max Verstappen still in title contention

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit in Baku on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

BAKU: McLaren’s boss Andrea Stella said Max Verstappen is still a serious contender to win the Formula 1 drivers' championship this year.

Max Verstappen has won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri crashed out of the race on the first lap, while George Russel of Mercedes secured second position.

Verstappen is 69 points behind Piastri in the championship and 44 points behind Lando Norris with eight races left.

However, Stella believes Verstappen has been on the rise after wins at Monza and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and he would not be surprised if the Dutch driver wins the driver's championship.

"[Red Bull] have taken a new floor to Monza," Stella said.

"They might be setting up their car slightly differently. We hear now Verstappen talking about grounding much more than it was doing before.

"So they might have unlocked performance, and I would not be surprised at all that Red Bull continues the streak that they have started. Pole position in Monza, victory, pole position here, Red Bull are a very serious contender to win races and a very serious contender for the drivers' championship."

When the McLaren boss was asked if he was serious about the final part of that quote, he said a firm yes.

"A firm yes. Can you write it in capitals? Because it was quoted in capitals."

For the unversed, a driver gets 25 points for a victory in the race, which means Verstappen is almost three wins behind Piastri.