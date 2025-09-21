WSL clash between Liverpool and Aston Villa postponed following Beard’s death

Liverpool manager Matt Beard before the match against Manchester City on February 16, 2025. — Reuters

Aston Villa stated on Saturday that the Women's Super League (WSL) game between Liverpool and Aston Villa has been postponed due to the passing of the Reds' former manager, Matt Beard.



He started his coaching career in 2009 with Chelsea and has coached West Ham United and Boston Breakers City.

Beard returned to Liverpool in 2021 and earlier led the team to back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014.

After his contract with Liverpool ended in February, he had a brief stint as Burnley's manager from June to August, which was his last coaching job.

Following the passing of Beard, the previous manager of Liverpool, the players were given the option to postpone today's match, the club said in a statement.

"Following the tragic death of former Liverpool Women head coach Matt Beard last night, Liverpool's players were rightly offered the opportunity to postpone today's Barclays WSL fixture," Aston Villa said in a statement.

They further apologised to their fans and will update them about the rearranged match.

"We apologise to fans for the late notice and inevitable inconvenience, but would ask for understanding at this sad time. The club will be in touch regarding the rearranged fixture in due course," they added.

"Meanwhile our thoughts and condolences remain with Matt's family."

Liverpool has mentioned in an official statement that Beard was always committed to his duties and was one of the successful managers who will be remembered for a long time due to his work.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt's family and friends at this devastating time," the club said in a statement.

"Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club."