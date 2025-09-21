Iga Swiatek overcomes Ekaterina Alexandrova to win Korea Open title

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after winning her singles final against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

SEOUL: Iga Swiatek rallied from the brink of defeat to clinch the Korea Open title on Sunday, defeating Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5.

Swiatek struggled in the beginning, losing the first set, winning the second after fighting hard in the tie-break, committing several double faults and sending many shots flying long and wide.

Alexandrova, the 2022 Korea Open winner, broke her opponent’s serve three times in the first set, taking advantage of her opponent's early struggles.

The pair traded breaks early in the second set, and Alexandrova was successful in increasing the pressure on Swiatek, taking a 30-15 lead at 6-5.

The Russian was close enough to finish the match, but Swiatek took the set into a tiebreaker, where she raced to a 3-0 lead and held on to it to force a decider.

However, the world number two got rid of the errors and took control of the game to wrap up the victory after more than two and a half hours.

It was Iga Swiatek’s third trophy of the year, having won Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open before this.

Swiatek praised her opponent’s performance, saying You were playing great, and it is always tough against you.

"Honestly, I don't know how I won it, because you were just playing great. I just tried to stay alive," Swiatek said.

"Hopefully, we're going to play more finals. It's always tough against you, so it's also entertaining."

Alexandrova also vowed to be a bit better next time to win against a six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek and also lauded her.

"She's such a great player and it's always super difficult to play against her, so I tried to do my best today. It wasn't enough, so maybe next time I will be a little bit better," Alexandrova said.