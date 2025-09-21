Yuelong beats Selby to set up English Open final against Allen

An undated picture of China’s Zhou Yuelong. — Official WST

BRENTWOOD: China’s Zhou Yuelong qualified for the final of the BetVictor English Open against Mark Allen after defeating two-time champion Mark Selby with a dominant 6-3 on Friday.



Yuelong had a great outing and started dominating from the start with 3-0. The Englishman gave signs of his comeback in the fourth frame by scoring 71, but the Chinese player took the game away to qualify for his fourth career ranking final.

This will be considered his comeback because of a disappointing campaign last season; he was not in any quarter-finals last year. And this will be his first final since 2022, when he was beaten by Mark Allen in the Northern Ireland Open.

Reflecting on his triumph, Zhou accepted that the match gave him a lot of confidence and appreciated his opponent, Mark Selby, as he has a strong mind and heart.

“It is a huge confidence boost for me. I’ve gone three years without getting to a final and I played very badly last season. This season is just getting underway and it is a fantastic start. I just want to stay calm tomorrow and enjoy the game,” said 27-year-old Zhou.

“Until you shake hands you never know who will win. When you play Mark Selby you know he is very dangerous and has a strong mind and heart. You need to play with 100% focus to win.”

In a thrilling last-four match, Allen of Northern Ireland overcame Jak Jones in a final-frame decision.

Within the first five frames, both players broke the century mark, but Jones of Wales, who added four more half-centuries, took a 5-3 lead.

But Allen came roaring back with 79, 68, and 86 to guarantee a spot in his first English Open final.