India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, Super Four, IND vs PAK today Match 14

India and Pakistan face off in a ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — Geo Super

DUBAI: The 14th match of the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 will be played between arch-rivals India and Pakistan here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India and Pakistan have clashed 14 times in T20 internationals, with India dominating the head-to-head record by winning 11 encounters, while Pakistan has secured victory on three occasions.

In the Asia Cup’s T20I format, the two sides have met four times. India leads with three wins, while Pakistan has managed just one.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.