Messi’s brace propels Inter Miami to win over DC United

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi looks for space as D.C. United defender Conner Antley close in during the second half at Chase Stadium on Sep 20, 2025. — Reuters

LAUDERDALE: Lionel Messi continued to be in radiant scoring form in Major League Soccer and added his 21st and 22nd goals of the season, along with an assist, to take Inter Miami over visiting D.C. United with a 3-2 victory here at Chase Stadium on Saturday.



The Herons won their first straight league game after a three-game losing streak in July, thanks to an early goal from Tadeo Allende.

With three games remaining, Miami's pivotal win moved them up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference, only eight points behind leaders Philadelphia.

The visitors lost even though Christian Benteke scored his ninth goal for D.C. and provided his third assist of the season.

Although substitute Jacob Murrell scored a late consolation goal, Messi's double in the second half proved to be a match-winning performance.

With his two goals, Messi overtook Sam Surridge of Nashville as the MLS Golden Boot leader. Messi took advantage of several opportunities after Surridge failed to score in his team's 3-2 loss to Orlando, continuously posing a threat to D.C. United goalkeeper Luis Barraza.

Messi concluded the match with a composed and flawless ball from Jordi Alba and a strong solo effort, and then Messi dribbled past players before shooting into the top corner.

Mateo Silvetti of Miami came close to extending the lead with a penalty kick that hit the crossbar, but Messi's brace was sufficient to secure victory.

With the win, Inter Miami has taken a step in the right direction and is showing promise as it aims to move up in the MLS playoff standings.