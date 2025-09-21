Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's likely playing XI for Super Four clash against India

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (centre) walks off the field with his teammates after their defeat against India in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14, 2025. – AFP

DUBAI: The stage is set for another high-octane encounter as Pakistan prepare to lock horns with arch-rivals India in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash on Sunday at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha have reportedly devised a fresh strategy, focusing on fast bowling to counter India’s batting power, instead of relying heavily on spin.

Pakistan, who suffered a seven-wicket defeat against India in their Group A clash last Sunday, are expected to make two changes from the side that beat the United Arab Emirates in their last group-stage match.

Young batter Hassan Nawaz and middle-order hitter Khushdil Shah are likely to miss out, according to sources.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf is set to return, while Hussain Talat is expected to make his first appearance of the tournament.

The team management has shortlisted 12 players for Pakistan’s opening Super Four fixture. However, Khushdil Shah — who replaced Faheem Ashraf in the last match against UAE — is unlikely to feature in the final XI.

It is pertinent to mention that in their earlier group-stage meeting, Agha Salman’s men managed only 127-9 after batting first, a total India chased down comfortably in just 16 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning runs in that encounter.

Pakistan’s likely playing XI:

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.