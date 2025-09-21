Asia Cup 2025: Kamran Akmal names his Pakistan playing XI for India clash

An undated picture of former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal. - Instagram/kamranakmal23

DUBAI: Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has revealed his preferred playing XI for the national team’s high-octane ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against arch-rivals India, scheduled for Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Akmal, taking to social media platform 'X', unveiled his lineup with some notable changes.

He promoted Hassan Nawaz to bat at number three, slotting him in behind the opening pair of Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman, while leaving out Sahibzada Farhan from the side.

The revised order sees captain Salman Ali Agha at number four, placed ahead of all-rounder Hussain Talat, while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris has been pushed down to the number six position.

Among the exclusions are all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and spinner Sufiyan Muqeem, both of whom featured in Pakistan’s earlier group-stage defeat to India.

Akmal also included Hasan Ali, citing his ability to provide lower-order hitting, and added Mohammad Nawaz to strengthen the spin-bowling all-rounder department.

It is pertinent to mention that in their previous group-stage meeting, Agha Salman’s men posted 127-9 after batting first, but India chased the target in just 16 overs, losing only three wickets. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav struck the winning runs in that match.

Kamran Akmal’s Playing XI vs India (Asia Cup 2025 Super Four):

Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hassan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali