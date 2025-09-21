Former Chelsea star slams Maresca’s decision-making in defeat to Manchester United

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reacts during a Premier League match against West Ham United at London Stadium in London on August 22, 2025. — Reuters

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has slammed Enzo Maresca for his decision-making during a 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro both contributed goals in Ruben Amorim's side’s victory, which is struggling after their worst season in 51 years, followed by a sluggish start to the ongoing campaign.

It was the worst possible start for Chelsea in the first half when goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off for a flying lunge at Bryan Mbeumo in the fifth minute, bringing down the United forward when he was through on goal.

Chelsea manager Maresca responded to the sending off by replacing Estevao and Pedro Neto with Filip Jorgenson and Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Italian manager shocked everyone when he brought Andrey Santos for Cole Palmer in the 21st minute.

Following the match, the manager explained that Palmer's decision was not tactical but precautionary as he had been struggling with a groin issue.

Frank Leboeuf criticised Enzo Maresca for substituting Pedro Neto instead of Palmer, who was not 100% fit.

"Shaka thank you you said it because I forgot. I mean when you know that you are somebody who's not at 100% and you have to change a creative player you don't change Neto,” Leboeuf said.

“You change Palmer because you're going to save Palmer and you give a chance to somebody who is at 100% to perform."

He added that he was surprised that nobody asked him about the decision at the post-match press conference.

"That's insane and I don't know why nobody asked him at the press conference why did you change Neto and you didn't change Palmer knowing it is not at 100%. That's yeah I'm sorry a stupid comment,” he concluded.