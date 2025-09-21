Former Liverpool manager Beard passes away at 47

Liverpool manager Matt Beard before the match against Leicester City in Women's FA Cup on March 9, 2024. — Reuters

Women's Super League (WSL) club Liverpool's former manager, Matt Beard, died at the age of 47, the club announced on Saturday.



The reason for the death is still unknown, and the circumstances surrounding his passing are still emerging, but the football community has come together to mourn the loss of a true leader.

Beard started his coaching career in 2009 with Chelsea and has coached West Ham United and Boston Breakers City.

He gave a positive approach to Liverpool in his first stint in 2013 and 2014, and after rejoining in 2021, helped them and provided top-flight status after two seasons in the second tier.

He ended his contract with Liverpool in February, with his last coaching role coming in a brief spell in charge of Burnley between June and August.

Liverpool has mentioned in an official statement that Beard was always committed to his duties and was one of the successful managers who will be remembered for a long time due to his work.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt's family and friends at this devastating time," the club said in a statement.

"Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club."

His brother Mark paid tribute to him, saying that he was amazing and they would love him forever.

"most amazing, caring man who was loved by anyone who had the pleasure to meet him", he said in a social media post.

"We will love you forever Matt Matt."