Cincinnati Reds defeat Chicago Cubs in MLB clash

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park on Sep 20, 2025. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl, and Tyler Stephenson added home runs to take the Cincinnati Reds to a pivotal 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs in an MLB clash here at the Great American Ball Park on Saturday.



Zack Littell had a strong performance, walking one and striking out four in five innings despite giving up two runs on three hits. Emilio Pagan recorded his 29th save of the season with a scoreless ninth to end the contest.

When Michael Busch hit his 30th home run, a 432-foot solo blast, in the third inning, Chicago took the lead. Cincinnati, however, responded right away. Steer's grounder tied the game after Matt McLain and Friedl singled, and the Reds took a 2-1 lead thanks to Will Benson's RBI single.

Steer replied with his own bomb in the bottom half to regain the lead after Reese McGuire tied the game at 2-2 with a solo shot in the fifth.

After McGuire's RBI double put the score at 4-3, Friedl hit his 13th home run in the seventh. Stephenson then struck Andrew Kittredge for a two-run homer in the eighth to give the game-ending punch.

After allowing Steer to hit the game-winning home run in the fifth, Drew Pomeranz (2-2) took the loss for Chicago.

The victory brought the Reds within one game of the New York Mets for the last wild card berth in the National League and extended their winning run to four games.

Cubs Jameson Taillon will face Reds Andrew Abbott in the series finale.