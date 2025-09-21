Liverpool continue hot streak with Merseyside derby win over Everton

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch (centre) celebrates scoring their first goal with Mohamed Salah (left) and Conor Bradley at Anfield in Liverpool on September 20, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool continued their dream start to their defence of the Premier League title with a 2-1 win over Everton in a tense Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool showed great control from the start of the game as they were put ahead by Ryan Gravenberch in the 10th minute when he was set up by Mohamed Salah.

Gravenberch then turned provider to help Hugo Ekitike give Arne Slot's men a commanding lead in the 29th minute.

Everton’s Idrissa Gueye scored in the second half, but it was Liverpool who extended their win streak to five in the Premier League.

Gravenberch was delighted after scoring, saying last season he was short on goals, so he is happy with the goal.

"I'm really happy with the goal," Gravenberch said.

"Last season I did not score a lot so I'm really happy, especially in a Merseyside derby.”

Close-season signing Ekitike said the team knew it was going to be a tough game, but he is happy, and it was a good test for him.

"A very good feeling," Ekitike said.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game - it was. We had to fight until the last minute. But yeah, I'm happy, proud. It was good test for me. We just have to keep going."

The Reds’ record Premier League signing, Alexander Isak, replaced Ekitike midway through the second half for his Liverpool league debut, but Slot failed to provide a clear answer on the striker's start in the English top flight.

"There's no headache at all. These two players are very happy we have them both. Both of them know it's very hard for them to play three times 90 (minutes)," said Slot, whose team played their third game in a week.

"Hugo comes to a new intensity league. You can see the ones who are used to that -- Virgil (Van Dijk), Ryan, Mo (Salah). But for the new ones you can see that's harder.

"Alex is far from ready to play 90. We are trying to bring him there as long as he stays fit. It's nice that you can ask me this question about any position."