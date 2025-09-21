Daylen Lile’s homer lifts Nationals past Mets in MLB clash

Washington Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile rounds second base en route to a triple against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on Sep 16, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Daylen Lile’s tie-breaking two runs in the 11th inning lifted the Washington Nationals to a 5-3 win over the playoff-hopeful New York Mets here at Citi Field on Saturday.

Nationals were one out in the 11th, and Lile drove over the centre fielder Cedric Mullins. His outstanding game awareness allowed him to circle the bases and slide home well ahead of the throw.

The two-run homer snapped a 3-3 tie and helped the Nationals (63-92) end a five-game losing streak.

Lile's run-scoring fielder's choice in the first gave the Nationals an early lead, and two unearned runs followed in the second.

Riley Adams scored on a wild pitch from Mets rookie Nolan McLean, and Dylan Crews scored on a misplay by Juan Soto.

Despite a late comeback by the Mets (80-75), the Nationals wasted a 3-0 advantage. Soto knotted it with an RBI single in the ninth after Mark Vientos delivered a pinch-hit, two-run double in the eighth. But instead of taking the lead, New York left the bases loaded.

PJ Poulin made his first career save in the flawless eleventh inning after Sauryn Lao (1-0) got out of a jam in the tenth. The loser was Tyler Rogers (4-6).

Despite the defeat, the Mets remain two games ahead of the Reds in the race for the final National League wild-card spot.

Mets left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea returns from the paternity list this Sunday to face Nationals right-hand pitcher Jake Irvin in New York's final regular-season home game.