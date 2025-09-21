Manchester United breathe life into season with victory over Chelsea

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Chelsea in a Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 20, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Manchester United defeated Chelsea 2-1 to breathe life into their stuttering Premier League season after taking advantage of Robert Sanchez’s early fifth-minute red card here at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro both contributed goals in Ruben Amorim's side’s victory, which is struggling after their worst season in 51 years, followed by a sluggish start to the ongoing campaign.

It was the worst possible start for Chelsea in the first half when goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off for a flying lunge at Bryan Mbeumo in the fifth minute, bringing down the United forward when he was through on goal.

Fernandes put United in front in the 14th minute when Patrick Dorgu set up the former.

Casemiro doubled the advantage in the 37th minute, and the goal proved to be the winning one.

Casemiro was then also handed a red card just before halftime, leaving both teams with 10 men.

Trevoh Chalobah's late header brought Chelsea back into the game, but it was not enough for them to secure a victory.

Reflecting on the victory, Amorim said the start was aggressive, the sending off helped, but the last 15 minutes fell short of expectations.

"We start the game really well, in terms of aggression," United boss Amorim said.

"Of course the sending-off helped us but we were in control anyway.

"The second half we managed well but the last 15 minutes were tough for us. We showed that when everything is going well, we still managed to make things difficult. Since the beginning of the game we wanted to win really, really bad."

For the unversed, Chelsea have not won a match against Manchester United at Old Trafford since 2013.