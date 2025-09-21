Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das surpasses Shakib Al Hasan’s T20I record

Shakib Al Hasan (L) and Litton Das look on during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Bangladesh and Netherlands at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 24, 2022. - AFP

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh captain Litton Das surpassed veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s record to become the country’s all-time leading run-scorer in T20I cricket during their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 clash against Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Das, who played a vital knock of 23 off 16 deliveries, overtook Shakib’s tally of 2,551 runs in 129 matches.

The skipper now has 2,556 runs in 114 matches at a strike rate of 126.59, including 15 half-centuries. Shakib’s record stood at 2,551 runs at a strike rate of 121.18, with 13 fifties to his name.

Most runs for Bangladesh in T20Is:

Litton Das – 2,556*

Shakib Al Hasan – 2,551

Mahmudullah – 2,444

Tamim Iqbal – 1,701

Mushfiqur Rahim – 1,500

Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman’s economical spell of 3/20, coupled with half-centuries from Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy, propelled Bangladesh to a thrilling four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 169, Bangladesh reached the target with one ball to spare, finishing at 169/6.

Opener Saif Hassan anchored the innings with a composed 61 off 45 balls, featuring four fours and two sixes, while Towhid Hridoy played an explosive knock of 58 off 37 deliveries, striking four boundaries and two sixes. The pair stitched together a crucial 54-run stand for the third wicket.

Litton Das (23) and Shamim Hossain (14*), also made handy contributions. Bangladesh appeared to be cruising until the final over, when Dasun Shanaka struck twice to cause late drama.

For Sri Lanka, Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga bagged two wickets each, while Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara picked up one apiece.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Sri Lanka posted 168/7 in their 20 overs.

The defending champions started strongly with Pathum Nissanka (22 off 15) and in-form Kusal Mendis (34 off 25) putting on 44 inside five overs. However, Taskin Ahmed dismissed Nissanka to trigger a collapse, reducing Sri Lanka to 97/4 by the 14th over.

Captain Charith Asalanka (21 off 12) and Shanaka revived the innings with a brisk 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket, before Asalanka was run out. Shanaka remained unbeaten on a fiery 64 off 37 balls, studded with six sixes and three fours.

Mustafizur was the standout bowler with 3/20, while Mahedi Hasan claimed two wickets and Taskin Ahmed chipped in with one.