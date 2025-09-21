Former Indian captain reacts to cancellation of Pakistan's pre-match press conference

Salman Ali Agha during a Pakistan Men's T20 Squad press conference at National Stadium on July 14, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan.

Former World Cup-winning cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his concerns after Pakistan cancelled their pre-match press conference ahead of the highly-anticipated Super Four clash of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 against India on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

During a recent interview, Gavaskar criticised Pakistan’s approach to handling media interactions during major tournaments. He stressed the importance of press conferences and direct communication in order to avoid speculation and misinformation.

“I don’t know what the thinking behind that is, but as far as I know, press conferences are mandatory. If teams don’t hold them, I’m not sure what the penalties are—if any—but in today’s world, it’s important for the media to be involved and kept informed,” Gavaskar said.

The former India opener further underlined the need for transparency between teams and the press, adding that it builds trust and clarity among fans.

“It’s still essential to maintain open communication with the media. Instead of relying on ‘sources’ or speculation, it’s always better for teams to convey their point of view directly. Perhaps Pakistan feel they have nothing to share, which, frankly, isn’t surprising,” he added.

The 76-year-old also shed light on the functioning of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the possible consequences of teams not fulfilling media obligations.

He noted that while Mohsin Naqvi serves as ACC president, the body operates collectively with input from member nations such as India, Sri Lanka, and others, both participating and non-participating.

“Yes, Mohsin Naqvi is the head of the ACC, but there is an organisation under him that includes India, Sri Lanka, and other participating and non-participating member nations — that collectively forms the Asian Cricket Council. As far as I know, there’s a governing committee within the ACC for tournaments like this, and they’ll likely want to understand what’s going on,” Gavaskar said.

“If there is something in the rulebook stating that attending press conferences is mandatory, then perhaps going forward, if a team fails to comply, a point could be deducted from their table. That might be a viable way forward,” he concluded.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan called off their scheduled pre-match press conference without citing a reason. A player or member of the support staff was expected to address the media at 6 pm local time, but the appearance was cancelled.

This was the second time in the ongoing eight-team tournament that Pakistan skipped a pre-match press conference.

The Green Shirts had also declined to appear before the media ahead of their must-win group-stage match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), when the PCB was pressing for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft amid the handshake saga.

The controversy began during the toss for Pakistan’s earlier clash against India, when Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav did not offer the customary handshake to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha.

The incident repeated itself after the match, when Suryakumar struck the winning runs and, along with skipper Shivam Dube, walked straight off the field without acknowledging the Pakistani players.

The Pakistan squad waited on the field for the traditional post-match gesture, but the Indian team instead shut their dressing room door, leaving the courtesy unreciprocated.

This sparked outrage, with Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema formally protesting against India’s behaviour and the handling of the incident by match referee Andy Pycroft.

Their last group match was delayed for an hour before the PCB confirmed that Pycroft had apologised, allowing the game to proceed under his supervision. The ICC has since signalled its readiness to conduct a formal inquiry into the alleged breach of conduct.

Pakistan went on to defeat hosts UAE and qualify for the Super Fours, setting up yet another showdown with arch-rivals India in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Indian media has reported that the team intends to continue its no-handshake policy for Sunday’s clash.