Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship: Pakistan crush Bangladesh to stay unbeaten

Pakistan and Bangladesh players in action during their Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025 match in Kulhudhuffushi City on September 20, 2025. — Reporter

Pakistan solidified their status as title favorites at the inaugural Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship, marching into the semi-finals with an unbeaten record after outclassing South Africa and Bangladesh in emphatic fashion on Saturday.

In the afternoon fixture, Pakistan brushed aside South Africa 2–0 in sets, displaying mixture of power and precision that has made them the standout side of the competition. Kashif Ali proved unstoppable, top-scoring with 18 points to claim the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan opened strongly with a 24–15 win in the first half before pushing up the tempo in the second, crushing the South Africans 28–5 to wrap up the contest.

Despite flashes of resistance from Shaun Mpho Mokhine and Msimelelo Innocent Seti, who scored four points apiece, South Africa were unable to cope with Pakistan’s relentless pace.

Later in the day, Pakistan carried their momentum to earn a 2–0 victory over Bangladesh, sealing top spot in the league stage. Muhammad Shahid Bashir, who has been one of Pakistan’s most consistent performers throughout the tournament, stole the show with his remarkable performance.

Ahmad Hassan Baig contributed 12 and Hazrat Hussain added four, as Pakistan raced to a 30–9 lead in the first half before closing out the second 32–13 for a thumping 62–22 overall win. Shahid Bashir was named Player of the Match.

Bangladesh struggled to find a foothold against Pakistan’s tight defense, with Nahid Ali’s eight points providing their only bright moment in an otherwise one-sided encounter.

The victories extended Pakistan’s perfect run in the tournament. Having already beaten India, Sri Lanka and hosts Maldives earlier in the week, Pakistan closed the league round with five wins from five, confirming their place at the top of the standings.

Their performances have made them the team to beat as the tournament enters its knockout stages. With unbeaten record in the tournament, Pakistan now heads into the semi-finals carrying both momentum and confidence.