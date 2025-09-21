Das hails Mustafizur, Taskin’s death bowling as crucial in Bangladesh's win

Bangladesh's Litton Das watches the ball after playing a shot during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 20, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Bangladesh captain Litton Das credited pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed for ‘changing’ the game with their economical death bowling during their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, Sri Lanka were on track to amass a massive total as they had accumulated 153 for the loss of just four wickets in 18 overs.

However, the pace duo of Mustafizur and Taskin pulled things back for Bangladesh by collectively conceding just 15 in the remaining two overs as Sri Lanka settled for 168/7.

In response, Bangladesh toppled the total on the penultimate delivery for the loss of six wickets, courtesy of half-centuries from Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Das showered praise on the senior pace duo for restricting Sri Lanka below the 190-run mark, while also reiterating his confidence in his team’s batting unit.

“Before the Asia Cup we played a few series and we chased down the target so we knew we have a good batting side. We know how effective Mustafizur is. It was a very good wicket,” said Das.

“Mustafizur and Taskin changed the game, with their 19th and 20th overs. It was looking at 190 at one time,” he added.

Leading the way for Bangladesh in the run chase was opening batter Saif Hassan, who top-scored with 61 off 45 deliveries, studded with four sixes and two fours and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

“I know Saif has the talent to win us games. We knew he will be a good batsman in the UAE. I know his character, and know his game,” Das continued.

The Bangladesh captain concluded by advising his team to stay focused and ‘come good again’ in the remaining Super Four matches.

“Whenever you chase this type of game, you are pumped up for the next game. We have to come good again; new game new team, we have to bring our A game.”