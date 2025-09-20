Asia Cup 2025: PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Pakistan team ahead of India clash

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) greets national cricketers during their training session at the ICC Academy Oval Two in Dubai on September 20, 2025. — PCB

DUBAI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday met the national cricketers during their scheduled training session here at the ICC Academy's Oval Two on the eve of their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against arch-rivals India.

During his visit to the aforementioned venue, the PCB chief greeted all the players, including captain Salman Ali Agha, while also speaking with head coach Mike Hesson.

"I just went there to encourage the players. Meeting with the players and management was great," said Naqvi.

"Players' morale has been boosted before important matches. I hope and pray that the team plays very well in the upcoming matches."

The players, meanwhile, continued training with full energy and spirit.

On Naqvi’s arrival, the Indian supporting staff and players wrapped up their training session and returned to the hotel.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi meets Pakistan players in Dubai pic.twitter.com/9OOo4jNKal — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) September 20, 2025





Earlier, Pakistani and Indian fans welcomed the Pakistan team upon their arrival at the ICC Academy. Indian supporters also took photos with Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the “handshake controversy” that followed Pakistan’s earlier clash with India, which attracted considerable attention both on and off the field.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan cricket team cancelled its scheduled pre-match press conference due to an undisclosed reason.

A Pakistani player or a member of the support staff was supposed to address the media at 6 pm local time, but it was called off.

This marked the second instance in the ongoing eight-team tournament in which Pakistan decided against attending a pre-match conference.

The Green Shirts had also declined to hold a pre-match press conference ahead of their must-win group-stage match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), when the PCB was pushing for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft amid the handshake saga.

The controversy erupted at the toss for their high-octane match against arch-rivals India, where no customary handshake was offered by Suryakumar Yadav to his Pakistan counterpart, Salman Ali Agha.

The situation repeated itself at the end of the match when Suryakumar struck the winning runs and led India to victory.

After the match, Indian skipper and teammate Shivam Dube headed straight to the dressing room without greeting the Pakistani players.

While the Pakistan squad waited on the field for the traditional post-match gesture, the Indian players instead closed their dressing room door, leaving the gesture unreciprocated.

This act sparked controversy, prompting Pakistan’s team manager Naveed Akram Cheema to protest, not only against India’s conduct but also against match referee Andy Pycroft, who was seen as mishandling the situation.

Their last group game was held up for an hour before the PCB said Pycroft had apologised, and the match, with the Zimbabwean in charge, eventually went ahead.

According to the PCB, Pycroft described the incident as a result of miscommunication. The ICC has indicated its willingness to conduct a formal inquiry into the alleged breach of the code of conduct.

Pakistan beat the hosts, the United Arab Emirates, to qualify for the next stage, the Super Fours, and set up another meeting with India in Dubai.

Indian media reported that the team plans to stick to its no-handshake policy for Sunday's clash.