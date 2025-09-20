Afghanistan announce white-ball squads for Bangladesh series in UAE

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan celebrates with teammates during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Hong Kong at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025. – AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan have named their squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh in the UAE, leaving out left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi and all-rounders Gulbadin Naib and Karim Janat.

Bashir Ahmad, the tall left-arm seamer, has been included as a like-for-like replacement for Farooqi. The 20-year-old is yet to make his international debut but has played 14 T20s domestically, claiming 12 wickets at an economy rate of 9.06.

Top-order batter Wafiullah Tarakhil is another new face, selected only for the T20I squad. The 18-year-old impressed in the recent Shpageeza Cricket League, finishing as the third-highest scorer with 298 runs in nine innings at an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 155.20.

Seamer Abdullah Ahmadzai has returned to the main T20I squad, having been a reserve during the Asia Cup, where Afghanistan failed to progress beyond the league stage.

Mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar has been named in the ODI squad but is a reserve for the T20Is alongside batter Rahmat Shah.

“After a long six-month break from international cricket following the ICC Champions Trophy, we are now entering a packed season with many T20I games scheduled,” said ACB CEO Naseeb Khan.

“This provides the team with an incredible opportunity to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year. The performances in the Asia Cup 2025 were not as expected, but ups and downs are part of the game. We remain hopeful that AfghanAtalan will bounce back strongly and make our nation proud.”

Despite Ghazanfar’s absence from the T20Is, Afghanistan retain a strong spin lineup with captain Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the ODI team, which also boasts significant spin options, including Rashid Khan, Nabi, Ghazanfar, and Nangeyalia Kharote. Bilal Sami and Faridoon Dawoodzai have been named as ODI reserves.

The three T20Is will be held in Sharjah on October 2, 3, and 5, before the teams move to Abu Dhabi for another three-match T20I series from October 8 to 14. This white-ball series concludes the second part of what was originally an all-format tour in July 2024.

The original schedule included two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is but was revised due to weather conditions and Bangladesh’s packed calendar. Afghanistan won the three-match ODI leg in November 2024, 2-1.

In their most recent encounter, Afghanistan lost to Bangladesh by eight runs in a T20I during the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan T20I Squad:

Rashid Khan (capt), Ibrahim Zadran (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Rahmat Shah

Afghanistan ODI Squad:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

Reserves: Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai