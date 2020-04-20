Saleem Malik deserves a shot at redemption too: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Photo: AFP

Former captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that his former teammate Saleem Malik deserves a shot at redemption, describing the tainted former cricketer as one of the best cricketing minds and someone who could still benefit Pakistan team despite being in the doldrums for 20 years.

Inzamam, in a video on YouTube, quoted the example of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, saying that he was given a second chance despite his involvement in a fixing scandal.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) handed Malik a life ban in 2000 based on the findings of the Justice Qayyam report.

"It is unfortunate to see that his career ended like that. It should not have ended that way. But I believe he deserves a second innings to do something for the country," said Inzamam.

"India's Azharuddin is now the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Similarly, Malik should also be involved in some kind of cricket related activities."

Inzamam said that Malik's batting talent was on par with some of the top stars of this and previous eras..

"The way Mohammad Yusuf used to play, the way Zaheer Abbas used to or the way Babar Azam plays, Malik was also same type of player. He has played more than 100 Tests for Pakistan and scored more than 7000 runs," he said.

"The new generation might not have seen him play but he was great player. I have never seen someone analyse the game as well as he used to do. He might have been away from the game for more than 10-15 year but he still has a lot to give back."

