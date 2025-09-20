Smriti Mandhana shatters multiple records with 50-ball century against Australia

India's Smriti Mandhana celebrates scoring her century during their third ODI against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 20, 2025. — BCCI

NEW DELHI: India’s left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana on Saturday broke a plethora of records with her 50-ball century in the third ODI against Australia here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With India set to chase a mammoth 413 in the third and decisive ODI of the series, Mandhana came out all guns blazing and smashed a swashbuckling century to script a strong start to the pursuit.

Mandhana, who scored a match-winning 117 in India’s 102-run victory over Australia, carried on her brilliant form and amassed the milestone in just 50 deliveries.

The 29-year-old’s century was the second-fastest in women’s ODIs, only behind former Australia captain Meg Lanning’s 45-ball hundred against New Zealand in 2012.

Interestingly, in the first innings of the ongoing fixture, Australia’s Beth Mooney registered the then joint second fastest century in the format by amassing the milestone in just 57 balls to equal compatriot Karen Rolton’s long-standing record.

Fastest centuries in Women’s ODIs



Meg Lanning – 45 balls against New Zealand in 2012 Smriti Mandhana – 50 balls against Australia in 2025 Beth Mooney – 57 balls against India in 2025 Karen Rolton – 57 balls against South Africa in 2000

Furthermore, Mandhana also broke Virat Kohli’s 11-year-old record of scoring the fastest century for India in One-Day Internationals.

Notably, Kohli scored a 52-ball century against Australia in October 2023 in Jaipur.

Mandhana’s 50-ball century was her 13th in the format and helped her become the joint-second leading century scorer in women’s ODIs by drawing level with New Zealand’s Suzie Bates.

Former Australia captain Lanning leads the elusive list with 15 hundreds.



Most centuries in Women’s ODIs