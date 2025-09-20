Pakistan runners set for Berlin Marathon 2025

An undated picture of Pakistan-based runner Zeeshan Rab. — Reporter

KARACHI: A strong contingent of more than 17 runners of Pakistani origin will line up at the start of the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, September 21, bringing both home-based and diaspora representation to one of the world’s most prestigious road races.

Among the participants, Denmark-based runner Zeeshan Rab stands out for his remarkable endurance journey. Berlin will mark his 41st career marathon and his 18th marathon this year alone. Having first raced in Berlin years ago, Rab describes the city as “always very special,” noting it was the course of his debut and the site of several of his personal bests.

“Berlin Marathon is always a fast track, it was my first marathon, so It is always very special. I have always set PBs on this track,” Zeeshan said. “This is my 5th Berlin. I’m hoping for another PB this year, but the weather conditions are not favorable. Hopefully that can change.”

Rab, who completed the Flensburg Marathon on September 7 as a tune-up, has set a target of finishing between 3 hours 50 minutes and 3 hours 59 minutes, though he admits that conditions might push him into the 4:10 to 4:15 range. His larger mission is to reach 50 marathons before turning 50, with Berlin moving him closer to that milestone. “After Berlin, I hope to complete another nine races to reach my 50th before June 26, Insha’Allah,” he said.

Also representing Pakistan is Karachi-based runner Hina Shaukat, one of the few women in the squad. For her, Berlin is about more than timing. “My biggest goal for Berlin is to finish strong, injury-free, and to truly enjoy every step of the race,” Hina said. “I don’t want to be looking at my watch wondering ‘when will this end?’ instead, I want to cross the finish line thinking, ‘I can’t wait to do this again.’”

She trained for 12 weeks in Karachi’s sweltering summer, often beginning her long runs at 5 a.m. to beat the heat. “The biggest challenge has been the extreme humidity. Looking back, it’s been less about perfect workouts and more about building resilience, and I hope that shows up on race day in Berlin,” she said.

First held in 1974, the Berlin Marathon has grown into one of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, alongside Boston, London, Chicago, New York, Tokyo and Sydney. Known as one of the fastest marathon courses in the world, it has been the site of numerous world records, including Eliud Kipchoge’s stunning 2:01:09 run in 2022.

The iconic 42.195 km route begins and ends near the Brandenburg Gate, taking runners through the historic streets of Berlin, past landmarks such as the Reichstag, Berlin Cathedral, and Victory Column. With its flat terrain, enthusiastic crowds, and scenic backdrop, Berlin remains a favorite for runners aiming for personal bests.

The 2025 edition is expected to attract over 45,000 runners from more than 150 countries, making it not just a race but a celebration of global unity through sport.

The full Pakistani lineup features a mix of runners based in Karachi, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Germany. A testament to the global footprint of the country’s running community.

With various personal goals from chasing personal bests to simply enjoying the atmosphere, more than 17 Pakistani runners will carry the country’s colors through Berlin’s iconic streets, showcasing both endurance and spirit on the world stage.



Pakistani Participants at Berlin Marathon 2025:



Pakistan

Kaukab Sarwar (Karachi) Hina Shaukat (Karachi) Mustafa Jafar (Karachi) Adeel Sardar (Karachi) Kamran Lakhany (Karachi)

USA

Qamar Zia Amy Raza Ramiza Haq Shahnawaz Malik Yusra Bokhari

UK

Semeena Khan Zawar Khan Nazakat Ali Nadeem Iqbal

Denmark

Zeeshan Rab

Germany

Zahra Currimbhoy Muhammad Hassan