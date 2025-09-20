Usman Tariq’s match-winning spell powers Knight Riders into CPL 2025 final

Usman Tariq of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrates the dismissal of Tim Seifert (R) of Saint Lucia Kings during the Men's 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Qualifier-2, match 33 between Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings at Guyana National Stadium on September 19, 2025 in Providence, Guyana. - CPL T20

GUYANA: Trinbago Knight Riders have booked their place in the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 after defeating St Lucia Kings by 56 runs in Qualifier Two at the Providence Stadium.

The victory was powered by a match-winning spell from Usman Tariq and stellar batting performances from Alex Hales and Nicholas Pooran.

Batting first, the Riders posted a formidable total of 194-4 in 20 overs. Hales led the charge with a fluent 58 off 44 balls, including two boundaries and four sixes, remaining unbeaten till the end.

Captain Nicholas Pooran also shone with a quickfire 50 off 32 deliveries, featuring five boundaries and four sixes.

Key contributions came from Kieron Pollard, who scored 35 off 26 balls with four sixes, and Andre Russell, who added a 12-ball 28, including three sixes and a boundary.

For St Lucia Kings, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph claimed one wicket each.

In reply, the Kings struggled to keep up with the asking rate and were restricted to 138-8 in 20 overs.

Opener Tim Seifert was the standout performer for St Lucia, scoring 57 off 40 balls with eight boundaries and a six. Tim David added 28 off 19, while Roston Chase and Aaron Jones contributed 16 and 12 runs respectively.

Usman Tariq proved to be the game-changer with the ball, picking up four crucial wickets, including Seifert, Ackeem Auguste, Chase and Tymal Mills, finishing with impressive figures of 4/35.

Sunil Narine supported with three wickets, and Kieron Pollard took one.

Trinbago Knight Riders will now face Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL 2025 final at the same venue on Monday.

Usman Tariq, representing Pakistan, has been in sensational form throughout the tournament. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets from nine matches at an average of 13.73 and an economy of 7.63.